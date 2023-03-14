Ex-DeMbare forward Bill Antonio nets third goal of the season in Belgium

Former Dynamos Football Club winger Bill Antonio was on target for his side KV Mechelen’s U-23s during their 2-1 win over FC Lebbeke in the Belgian Amateur League on Sunday afternoon.

The match day 26 fixture was played at Stadion Het Breeven (Bornem).

“A win for Young KVM against Lebbeke after goals from Ilyas Lefrancq and Bill Antonio,” the club wrote on Instagram.

Antonio opened his scoring account in Belgium in October 2022 when his goal helped KV Mechelen’s U-21s register a narrow 1-0 victory over Lierse U-21s.

The Prince Edward Academy product completed his move to Europe last year in September when he signed a two-year contract with an option to extend.

He joined KV Mechelen from Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos where he was on-loan from Prince Edward.