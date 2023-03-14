Fungai Chiposi apologises to CCC trio over ‘fake abduction’ sentiments

Aspiring Kambuzuma MP Fungai Chiposi has apologised for siding with the State in the matter opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youth leaders Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova are controversially accused of faking their abduction.

Chiposi, in 2020, dismissed allegations that the trio were abducted. He accused them of faking their four days’ disappearance.

Mamombe and her colleagues were allegedly abducted from police custody in March 2020 after they had been arrested for allegedly breaking Covid-19 regulations by holding an “unsanctioned” demonstration against rising poverty in Zimbabwe.

They were found after four days in Bindura, some 90 kilometers from Harare, the capital city.

They were arrested and charged for allegedly faking their disappearance.

But Chiposi sided with the State claiming that the three opposition officials had faked their disappearance for political reasons.

On 5 March 2023, Chiposi, however, wrote a letter to Mamombe and her colleagues regretting his sentiments against fellow party members.

“It is with a great sense of personal shame and regret that I write to you,” read part of the letter.

“I would like to apologise, and if possible, ask for your forgiveness for the comments I made when you were hounded and incarcerated by the regime, after the demonstration you championed in Warren Park on 13 May 2020.

“I am now aware of how wrong I was and also the extra torture I inflicted upon you, with my uninformed and calous comments on social media.

“I have waited this long to reach out to you as I wanted my words to be genuine and heartfelt.”

Chiposi dumped Douglas Mwonzora’s MDC Alliance party last year after facing a humiliating defeat in the by-elections which were largely won by Nelson Chamisa’s CCC.

Chiposi quit the MDC-T after he failed to grab the Kambuzuma constituency won by CCC’s Willias Madzimure.

In the plebiscite held on 28 March 2022, CCC won 19 parliamentary seats out of 28 in the National Assembly and Zanu-PF bagged 9. The MDC Alliance was humbled with zero seats in both Parliament and local government.

Chiposi pleaded with the CCC to allow him to join the main opposition party as a card carrying member.

“The CCC movement is too robust to be divided by my vote. All I have expressed is my decision to support and vote for President Chamisa. There must be no fight over me.

“I am not worth it. This is my appeal. Will be offline for a while while travelling. Stay strong. Aluta,” he pleaded.