Knox Mutizwa scores in Golden Arrows 2-1 win over SuperSport United

Zimbabwean international forward Knox Mutizwa was on the scoresheet on Saturday when his side Golden Arrows defeated SuperSport United 2-1 at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

The victory saw Abafana Bes’thende as Arrows are nicknamed end Matsantsantsa’s (SuperSport United) six games unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership league.

Arrows took the lead courtesy of Nduduzo Sibiya’s 18th minute penalty after Siyabonga Nhlapho was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

SuperSport’s goalkeeper Ricardo Goss thought he has saved the day for the Pretoria based side by saving Sibiya’s penalty, however, the Arrows man followed up to score from a rebound.

Mutizwa then doubled the lead for Arrows in the 41st before SuperSport’s first half substitute Thabang Sibanyoni scored the consolation in the 85th minute.

Arrows are set to take Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in their next league encounter on Saturday while SuperSport takes on Mamelodi Sundowns next week.