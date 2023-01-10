Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Knox Mutizwa scores in Golden Arrows 2-1 win over SuperSport United

SportsFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 14,360
Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa
Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa

Zimbabwean international forward Knox Mutizwa was on the scoresheet on Saturday when his side Golden Arrows defeated SuperSport United 2-1 at the Princess Magogo Stadium.

The victory saw Abafana Bes’thende as Arrows are nicknamed end Matsantsantsa’s (SuperSport United) six games unbeaten run in the DStv Premiership league.

Arrows took the lead courtesy of Nduduzo Sibiya’s 18th minute penalty after Siyabonga Nhlapho was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box.

SuperSport’s goalkeeper Ricardo Goss thought he has saved the day for the Pretoria based side by saving Sibiya’s penalty, however, the Arrows man followed up to score from a rebound.

Mutizwa then doubled the lead for Arrows in the 41st before SuperSport’s first half substitute Thabang Sibanyoni scored the consolation in the 85th minute.

Related Articles

Mamelodi Sundowns loan out Divine Lunga back to Golden…

15,873

Knox Mutizwa reportedly on the verge of leaving Golden…

21,834

Mutizwa’s solitary strike earns Golden Arrows a win…

19,002

Kaizer Chiefs confirms five more Covid-19 positive cases

14,783

Knox excuses self from Cosafa Cup

8,275

Knox Mutizwa “hurts” SuperSport

11,333

Arrows are set to take Soweto giants Orlando Pirates in their next league encounter on Saturday while SuperSport takes on Mamelodi Sundowns next week.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments