Bulawayo Chiefs skipper Malvin Mkolo on the brink of joining Bosso

Bulawayo Chiefs captain Malvin Mkolo is on the verge of joining crosstown rivals Highlanders Football Club, Nehanda Radio has been told.

Mkolo, 26, is currently on demand with four premier soccer league clubs in Ngezi Platinum Stars, Triangle United, Chicken Inn and Highlanders all vying for his signature.

A source close to Mkolo, told Nehanda Radio that the steady utility defender has opted to settle for Bosso, a club he once tried to play for in 2015 before he was considered ‘undeserving’ to wear the black and white jersey by the then Bosso coach Bongani Mafu who believed he was not a quality player.

Nonetheless, the Bulawayo giants who are under the watchful eye of the Portuguese gaffer Baltemar Brito seem to have reignited their interest to bring home the right footed defender who is reportedly quitting Chiefs following salary disputes.

The 26-year-old is also said to have made up his mind to leave the 2022 Chibuku Super Cup champions and is ready to join the 2006 championship winners, the source told Nehanda Radio:

“Malvin (Mkolo) has been weighing options on which team he thinks is suitable for him to join since he is being wanted by a number of premier league clubs and as a result, he has chosen Highlanders. He might be unveiled anytime next week.”

Despite this, Bosso’s spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa could not agree or confirm the deal, at the same time, she did not deny.

Asked if the Bulawayo giants are interested in Mkolo ahead of the upcoming season to start end of February she said: “I cannot comment on other club’s players.”

Her comment comes after Mkolo has a running contract with the Ninjas as Chiefs are nicknamed.

However, the player has reportedly chosen to quit the club after it failed to pay players’ salaries and all their outstanding dues for six months a move that is contrary to FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players (the RSTP).

According to FIFA’s RSTP, three or more months “non payment of wages to a player by a club can constitute just cause for termination of the contract.”

Mkolo who joined Chiefs in 2015 from Victoria Falls lower league side Trumus is among a host of players who are desperate to leave the Ninjas ahead of the forthcoming season following financial crisis at the club.