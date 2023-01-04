Mike Chimombe outfit takes credit for intimidating Holy 10 into retraction

HARARE — Pro-Zanu PF outfit, Economic Empowerment Group (EEG) (sponsored by Mike Chimombe) has claimed credit for Holy Ten’s statement of regret following his collaboration with Winky D, born Wallace Chirumiko.

EEG went on to urge authorities to ban Winky D’s latest album saying the album’s lyrical content are an attempt to whip up emotions against the ruling Zanu PF ahead crucial elections this year.

EGG said “promoters should not accommodate” the celebrated artist adding he should not be given space on national airwaves “to denigrate the country.”

This comes as the ruling party has over the years been accused of harassing musicians who produced songs viewed as politically incorrect.

The pro-Zanu PF movement tore into Winky D at a time when hip-hop musician Holy Ten said he regrets collaborating with Winky D on Ibotso, a song which is on Winky D’s latest album titled Eureka.

Holy Ten, born Mukudzei Chitsama, cites the sensationalisation of the song by commentators, journalists and activities giving which have fueled political undertones within some sections.

“Activists, journalists, lawyers – Split opinions will not do any good for a brand that’s trying to serve & save everyone so help me by not acting like I’ve picked a side. Do not politicize a project that I’ve considered a mere honor to be a part of. I regret it now honestly,” Holy Ten tweeted.

The song, Ibotso, has been viewed by some as depicting Zimbabwe as a long-decayed society in which the residents naively hope things will miraculously change for the better.

ZANU PF DIRECTOR for Information and Publicity Tafadzwa Mugwadi immediately lurched onto the tweet.

“Artists are no fools. You can never abuse them to resurrect collapsed irrelevant opposition agendas. @holytenmusic has clarified that. They were made to drop their lyrics before WinkD brought his own twisted version having signed a contract with @USEmbZim which I am in possession,” Mugwadi tweeted.

Addressing a hastily arranged press conference in Harare on Wednesday, EEG called on authorities to ban the entire album from the national broadcaster, Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

“We note with great concern the lyrics in Winky D’s album. Musicians should sing songs that are progressive. Most of the contents are meant to sour seeds of discontent and destruction, he is leading the youth down the garden path,” said EEG Secretary-General Clifford Hlupeko.

“He should be clear if he has traded his musical jacket for politics. If he is now into politics we need to know.”

“Music should unite and in this instance its clear.The responsible authority which include national censorship board should check these songs before they go public.

“It’s not the first time he has written songs of this nature denigrating the country and I believe there is a new law that speaks to this.

“He infers the tutsi and hutu (conflict). He is trying to cause anarchy….He says he represents the ghetto youth yet he charges minimum $20 for entry at his shows where do the Ghetto youths get that money and the timing of his album going into elections – he wants regime change.”

EEG said Zimbabwe had a lot to be proud of and needed “acknowledge the development work being done by the second republic on road construction, agriculture sector, mining sector and employment creation which has culminated into elevating Zimbabwe to be voted among the top 12 most advanced economies in Africa.”