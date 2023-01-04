Zanu-PF pressure group wants Winky D music banned in Zimbabwe

Economic Empowerment Group (EEG), a Zanu-PF pressure group financed by controversial businessman Mike Chimombe has demanded that Winky D’s music be banned in the country for allegedly criticising the government.

The Zimbabwean reggae-dancehall artist’s latest album titled ‘Eureka Eureka’ attracted huge social commentary with many labeling its trending tunes ‘political’ and a rebuke of the sitting government.

The songs, especially ‘Ibotso and Dzemabwe’ have been viewed by some as depicting Zimbabwe as a long-decayed society characterised by corruption, maladministration and economic mismanagement.

Addressing journalists in Harare, EEG representatives blasted Winky D accusing his songs of fueling disunity amongst the youths.

They recommended that the multi-award winning musician be banned from performing in Zimbabwe.

“I am not happy about some of Winky D’s lyrics which are bad as he talks about the Hutus and Tutsi’s, civil wars which happened in other countries, and it will promote violence among the youths.

“His music promotes hate speech to others, as you can see our President is trying to make everything well from the airport, Beitbridge border post, e-passports. Everything has changed so far.

“For now, Winky D must be teaching us good about our leaders, but he acts as if he is used to tarnish and insult our nation.

“As ghetto youths we are not happy. Haungaunganidzi mayouth anozadza ground rese kuti irwai, bvisai vakuru. That is conspiracy, so we do not allow it. We want him banned from performing his music because, until he starts singing for development, he does not teach us anything,” said EEG.

Yesterday, hip-hop musician Holy Ten, born Mukudzei Chitsama said he was regretting working with Winky D on ‘Ibotso’ a song after social commentary labeled the entire album ‘political’.

Holy Ten blasted commentators who include activists, journalists, lawyers for politicising the highly collaborative album launched by Winky D last Saturday on the new year’s eve.

“Activists, journalists, lawyers – Split opinions will not do any good for a brand that’s trying to serve and save everyone so help me by not acting like I’ve picked a side. Do not politicize a project that I’ve considered a mere honor to be a part of. I regret it now honestly,” he said.

The lyrics of the song “Ibotso” largely resonate with the day to day struggles being faced by the ghetto youths in Zimbabwe.

Below is the song lyrics:

“Vanotora zvevapfupi nekureba. Ini ndiri Muimbi chete, handina Pfumo Bakatwa, saka musandikakata. Ndoda pekugara, ndoda Roof, ndoda chekudya mumba mune Hupfu.

“Paghetto tirikuchema kunge rufu. Vamwe varikukwata varikuchemera muvhu. Vauya netsvimbo hanzi ndiani arikuti bufu, Vatengesa, tengesa vopuhwa mafufu, torwisana tega maHutu nemaTutsi, ayewa hauzombozvida futi.

“Zvimoko zvogaya life iri mu beauty, vobhaizwa nemadhara ane ma cooler box muBoot, yobva yangorohwa raw “Sushi”, pobarwawo Kamwendo ka Yuti koshaya kuti life irikunanga nekupi, koona maGhevha kotambidzwa pfuti, kopinda paGhetto ko blinger neGucci, Holy vatipire kuti “Vanotora zvevapfupi nekureba sekuseka, hoyoo!..”