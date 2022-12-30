Andrew Tate and brother Tristan arrested in Romania in human trafficking probe

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate has been arrested in Romania, alongside brother Tristan, as part of an investigation into human trafficking.

Controversial social media star Tate, who everyone sees on their feed without following, was in the news again this week for getting into a Twitter argument with Greta Thunberg.

Fresh off being embarrassed by the Swedish activist, much worse news was to come for the 36-year-old, as he was arrested in the country he currently resides in.

According to Romanian outlet Libertatea, the pair’s house was raided on Thursday, December 29th, in relation to the abduction of two girls.

The raid is said to have been taken out by DIICOT, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest.

They focused their attention on two luxury cars at the residence, before the two brothers were seen being taken away by Romanian press.

After being handed his arse to him by Thunberg on social media, Tate decided that he needed to reply, with what was a pretty weak attempt to hit back.

The American, with 76 wins and nine losses in his kickboxing career, essentially posted a ‘I know you are but what am I,’ style retort.

In the reply he was smoking, whilst wearing a robe, and was sat with a takeaway pizza in front of him, which may have been part of his downfall.

‘Wired’ writer Alejandra Caraballo reported that Romanian authorities were in need of proof that Tate was currently in the country.

They are said to have been vigilantly following his social media for any confirmation, with the pizza box in his response to Thunberg giving it away.

The box came from ‘Jerry’s Pizza,’ a popular Romanian chain, proving that he was indeed where they needed him to be for the arrest.

His reply certainly was popular, earning him nearly 180,000 likes, but not as popular as her initial put down, which got her 2,800,000 likes.

That currently puts her in the top 25 for the most popular tweets of all time!

Tate initially faced accusations of human trafficking earlier this year, but denied them in a statement, saying, “I was not arrested. What happened is I suffered from a case of swatting. It’s very popular with people who are large on the internet.

“[Police] turned up, they investigated, they realized nobody was in the house against their will, there was no crime committed […] we had to go to the police station for 45 minutes for pieces of paper, we filled them in and we were let go.”

Tate is unsurprisingly one of the many social media stars who have had a run-in with Jake Paul, with the pair coming face-to-face for the first time last month. Sport Bible