DeMbare chiefs meet ED at state house to discuss future of local football

The leadership of Premier Soccer League (PSL) giants Dynamos Football Club on Monday visited President Emmerson Mnangagwa at state house in Harare.

According to a Facebook post shared by the club, the visit was meant “to discuss the future of local football”.

The Glamour Boys’ leadership was led by the club’s chairman Bernard Marriott and patron Webster Shamu.

The 20-time champions also visited the president in 2021.

Also revealing the purpose of the recent visit, DeMbare’s spokesperson Tinashe Farawo indicated that the courtesy call was a follow up to their last year visit.

“If you still recall, we had a similar visit in 2021. So, this is just a follow-up to that courtesy call we paid to the president sometime last year,” Farawo told the Chronicle.

He also said the visit was made to brief Mnangagwa of their preparations for the club’s 60th anniversary next year.

Also part of the delegation, were the club’s recently appointed chief executive officer Moses Mashingaidze, secretary general Webster Marechera and the vice chairman Musa Gwasira.