Travis Greene puts on a powerhouse performance at ‘The Shift’ Concert

Renowned American gospel singer, Pastor and eminent worshiper Travis Greene delivered an enthralling set at the just-ended concert themed ‘The Shift” in Zimbabwe.

As soon as the lights inside a packed Celebration Centre dimmed and the opening montage on the two giant screens began to outline the career of Travis Greene the atmosphere shifted.

The noise and screens inside the auditorium were already deafening as scores prepared for the hour-long performance that would follow.

Aptly named ‘The Shift’ Greene’s maiden Zimbabwe appearance left indelible memories in the hearts of those that attended.

He demonstrated that no matter how many times you perform and how many tracks you produce, each show is like your first and just like he had promised when he landed, it was passionate, prayerful and engaging.

Travis Green belted most of the favourites that people were already chanting as soon as the MCs Pastor Jeff Muserera and Star FM”s Yvonne Tivatye announced his set.

He played hits such as the much loved ‘Narekele Mo’ which he was featured on by Nigerian star Tim Godfrey, new releases ‘Tent Revival’ and ‘Impossible’, ‘Good and Loved,’ ‘You Waited’, ‘Watch him Turn it’ amongst many from his rich catalogue.

Capping off his performance was the powerful track ‘Made a way’ but before that, he called upon his wife who explained how the song was written.

According to her wife Dr Jackie Greene, the song was inspired by events which took place during the birth of their son whom the doctors had declared wasn’t going to live for long.

“Our son is alive and well up to this day,” shouted Dr Jackie as Travis and Forward City began to calmly play the track.

Travis Greene’s first Zimbabwean performance was organised by Set-Up Events who also promised to bring other world-class gospel acts in 2023.

Earlier on local acts had put up flawless performances some of which were witnessed by Pastor Greene while he either sat in the front row of the stage or interacted with fans in the auditorium.

After the opening prayer by Pastor Grace Kapswara, Joyful Praise Choir took to the stage after Gospel DJ Unlocked entertained the crowd with her selection.

Soon after Minister Mike Mahendere came on and introduced a few new songs which were well received.

Psalmist Hubert C and Takesure Zamar followed respectively before the legendary Pastor Bonnie and Celebration Choir brought the house down with their worship.

After the concert which ended around 1930hrs it was time for Pastor Travis Greene to do a meet and greet with VVIP ticket holders, an incentive which came with the ticket package.

