Bosso offload midfielder Bukhosi, promote Bosso 90 captain Gillian Nyathi

Premier Soccer League giants Highlanders Football Club have offloaded their attacking midfielder Bukhosi ‘Zakhu’ Sibanda.

The club announced on Monday through their social media pages.

“The Club would like to announce that Bukhosi ‘Zakhu’ Sibanda will not be part of the squad next season following a mutual agreement against renewing his contract which expires at the end of the year.

Zakhu joined the club in 2019.

“We thank him for his 5 years of discipline, team spirit, hard work, and dedication. We wish him well in his next endeavours,” read their Facebook post.

The former Bantu Rovers captain joined Bosso in October 2018 after he had parted ways with South Africa’s National First Division side Ubuntu Cape Town.

Meanwhile, following Zakhu’s release the 2006 champions announced that they have promoted into the first team, 21-year-old defensive midfielder Gillian Nyathi.

Nyathi who Bosso described as a “versatile defense-minded player” has been playing as a captain for their developmental side, Bosso 90.

“The Club is pleased to announce the promotion of 21-year-old Bosso90 captain Gillian Nyathi to the first team.

“Gillian is a versatile defense-minded player who plays as a center back and defensive midfielder,” Bosso posted on Facebook.