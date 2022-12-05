Tagwirei ally clashes with VP Chiwenga’s son at construction company

Controversial tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei’s close ally Obey Chimuka was in the eye of a storm after he clashed with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s son who is employed at construction group Tefoma under controversial circumstances.

Nehanda Radio understands that the former Army General’s son who is simply known as Kudakwashe was recently recruited into the construction group after his father directed Chimuka, the director of the joint venture, to help him.

Kudakwashe allegedly possessed no relevant knowledge or qualifications to work at the construction company.

But sources told Nehanda Radio that Chimuka, Tagwirei’s front at Fossil Contracting and Tefoma, was forced to employ him by Chiwenga who is a close ally of Tagwirei.

Tefoma is a consortium that consists of Tensor Construction, Fossil Contracting and Masimba Holdings.

The group is contracted to construct the Mbudzi Interchange for a whopping cost of US$85 million.

Kudakwashe was allegedly given a branded Toyota D4D truck that he did not like and he tried to resist. This became the initial point of clashing between him and the management at Tefoma.

The source further claimed that recently, “he (Kudakwashe) had an altercation with boss Mashura and senior management at Tefoma accusing them of plotting against his father”.

They allegedly fired him for insubordination. But he was brought back to the company after the management realised it was going to clash with the Vice President, risking their business.

Contacted for a comment, Chimuka neither admitted nor denied saying, “I’m in a meeting. Kindly send a message” before he hung up. He did not respond to the WhatsApp messages.

Mbudzi roundabout is at the intersection of Simon Mazorodze, Chitungwiza and High Glen Roads that feed traffic from western Chitungwiza and many old and new suburbs into Harare city centre as well as the heavy national and regional traffic on the Harare-Masvingo highway.

The US$85 million loan financing the project was signed by Transport Minister Felix Mhona in October 2021.

“As part of the loan facility, the financier will offer technical and construction facilities, hence a contractor, Tefoma joint venture, will be appointed the engineering procurement and construction contractor for the project,” Mhona said at the time.

He added that as part of “financial inclusion, other local contractors will be subcontracted to perform certain works. The loan facility is US$85 million”.