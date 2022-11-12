Mkuruva clinches first major trophy with his Michigan Stars in the USA

Former Dynamos FC goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva has won his maiden major trophy with his side Michigan Stars who play in the United States of America’s (USA) third tier league.

Mkuruva was yet to clinch a major trophy with the Stars since completing his move to join the side in 2019.

However, his trophyless run with the club ended on Sunday when the club won the 2022 National Independence Soccer Association (NISA) title following a narrow 1-0 win over the visitors Albion San Die at the Romeo High School Stadium.

Speaking afterwards, Mkuruva who was wearing the armband and received the trophy said:

“What we have mastered is that defence begins from the strikers. If building a defence, everybody has to get behind the ball. It has to be the striker first getting behind the ball and the other guys building in from the back.”

The 26-year-old goalminder added: “Also communication starts from me as the goalkeeper, to the backline and the midfielders and to the strikers. It’s all about team work, just putting everybody together in the right place at the right time I think helped us a lot.”

Mkuruva played 22 matches this season and kept 14 clean sheets