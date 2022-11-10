Tycoon Frank Buyanga arrested in SA over child trafficking and forgery

Businessman Frank Buyanga Sadiqi has been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) during a joint raid involving the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) over allegations of child trafficking, immigration violations and forgery.

SAPS said it apprehended him around 4am at an upmarket hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa.

“(Frank Buyanga) Sadiqi is wanted by the Zimbabwean authorities for child trafficking, forgery and violation of the immigration act,” South African police said in a statement signed by Colonel Athlenda Mathe.

“The charges emanate from an incident which took place in April 2020 in Zimbabwe where the suspect kidnapped his next of kin and fled with him to South Africa.

“A warrant of arrest was immediately issued by Zimbabwean Authorities after which a red notice was issued by Interpol Harare.”

Buyanga has been involved in a bitter fight with his ex-girlfriend Chantelle for his son Daniel’s custody.

In 2020, he staged a movie style ‘kidnap’ of their son from the hands of the mother. The businessman was allegedly being accompanied by two men armed with guns when he staged the ‘heist’ outside a Spar Supermarket in Harare’s Waterfalls suburb.

Buyanga also accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s twin son Collins of having a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Chantelle, and even wrote to the President himself pleading with him and his wife Auxillia to intervene in the matter, creating a messy and convoluted affair.

The accused is likely to be extradited from South Africa to allow Zimbabwean authorities to prosecute him.