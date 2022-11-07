On fire Ishmael Wadi’s solitary strike earns JDR Stars maximum points

South Africa based Zimbabwe Warriors winger Ishmael Wadi’s second half header against Tshakuma Tsha Mdzivhandila (TTM) during a National First Division encounter played last Friday at Soshanguwe Giant Stadium in Pretoria earned JDR Stars maximum points at home.

The ex-CAPS United speedy forward scored at the hour mark to help the Nnditsheni Nemasisi’s coached side to record a 1-0 victory against the former premier league boys.

Following the strike, Wadi took his season’s tally to five goals.

He added to a hat trick he scored when JDR thumped Magesi FC 6-0 about a fortnight ago and one goal he scored when his side lost 2-1 to Polokwane City on the 23rd October.

With five goals in his name, the 29-year-old is now two goals behind the current leading top scorers in Keanu Cupido of Cape Town City and Thabiso Nkoana of TTM who both have seven goals each.

Wadi told Nehanda Radio that this season he wants to fight for the golden boot award and help JDR who are favourites to earn top flight promotion to get promoted to the elite league.

“Scoring five goals in 11 matches I have played so far because I missed the opening fixture due to paper work is a positive sign for me that I can manage to score more goals and fight for the golden boot award at the end of the current campaign,” Wadi said.

“But I don’t want to focus only on me scoring goals, but on helping the team get promoted to the DStv Premiership because that’s our target as a team and that’s our manager’s ambition.”

Last season, Wadi missed out on the golden boot gong to veteran striker Khuda Muyaba of Polokwane City who scored 14 goals while the latter found the back of the net ten times.