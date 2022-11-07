Kadewere finally recovers, makes cut in Real Mallorca match day squad

After picking a serious injury to the quadriceps of his right leg in September, Warriors forward Tino Kadewere has finally recovered.

The lanky striker was in Real Mallorca’s match day squad yesterday as the team registered a 0-2 win on the road over Villareal courtesy of goals scored in both halves by Vedat Muriqi (32 minutes) and Amath Ndiaye Diedhiou (75 minutes).

However, the former Harare City star was an unused substitute but could make his long-awaited Spanish La Liga debut against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Kadewere was denied his dream debut versus the other Madrid based giants Real Madrid in September when he tore the quadriceps to his right leg leading to a lengthy period on the side lines.

The 26-year-old Zimbabwean international joined Mallorca on a season long loan deal from Olympique Lyon at the end of August but is still yet to kick the ball donned in the Spanish La Liga outfit’s kit due to the leg injury.

His new gaffer Javier Aguirre has already told the Spanish media that he is waiting for his new acquisition “like rain in MAY”.

“The only casualties are that of Grenier, who received the fifth yellow card, and those of the injured Tino (Kadewere) and Greif. The game against Sociedad showed me that the team also performed well despite playing with seven not-so-usual player,” Augirre said.

He added: “Now I myself have 18 or 20 players who can be starters, blessed problem! I’m waiting for Kadewere like rain in May, but the important thing is that we gradually get good results, it’s something we need to continue trusting in the project.”

Mallorca are seated on 12th position on the log table with 16 points after 13 matches.