South African man suffocates to death in soy bean silo while working on US farm

Durban – A South African man has suffocated to death in a soy bean silo on a US farm.

Nantes Lennox, 20, had been working on the Mississippi farm since March this year. He was due to return home later this month.

Speaking to Maroela Media, Lennox’s father, Eugene, said his son and four other employees had been inside the silo when they got into difficulty.

Lennox and one other employee were buried under the beans. While the other employee was rescued, Lennox suffocated to death and his body was removed from the structure hours later.

While arrangements have since been made for Lennox’s funeral in Springbok, the family said they were in contact with a sheriff from the US regarding the repatriation of the body to SA.

The farm owner claimed that this was the first time an incident of this nature had taken place on the property.

Describing his son as a “young and energetic person who loved music”, Eugene said Lennox had a great voice and taught himself to play guitar.

Meanwhile, Lusanda Sixaxeni, a Mossel Bay woman who died in China, has been buried in her home town.

In September, IOL reported that Sixaxeni, who had been teaching in China, died on September 12. At the end of September, a representative of the Chinese Embassy reached out to IOL, wanting to make contact with the Sixaxeni family so they could assist.

After the required amount to cover repatriation costs was raised, the teacher’s remains were brought back to SA for burial. IOL