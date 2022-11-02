RCU Pro-Vice Chancellor to take over as Chief Mugabe

By Garikai Mafirakureva | Masvingo Mirror |

Masvingo – Reformed Church University (RCU) Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Dumbu has been selected and confirmed as the next substantive Chief Mugabe.

This puts to rest a protracted chapter and vicious wrangles that saw the current acting chief, Matubede Mudavanhu spending 13 years in the position instead of the lawfully provided two years.

Provincial Chiefs Assembly chairperson Chief Chitanga born Felani Chauke has confirmed the development.

Matubede Mudavanhu presided over the chieftainship following the death of his father Mute Mudavanhu on October 10, 2009.

Although Masvingo District Development Coordinator (DDC) Ray Hove said he is not aware of the selection meeting, Chitanga said the matter will now be taken to the Provincial Chiefs Assembly for endorsement.

“Yes, I can confirm that we held a selection meeting yesterday at Chikarudzo Creche and Emmanuel Dumbu was selected by the houses eligible for the Chieftainship who were present, that included Mudavanhu, Dumbu, Chipfunhu, Haruzivishe and Chikanhe. So far so good.

“After this nomination the matter is also going through the Provincial Chiefs Assembly for deliberation and endorsement. After that it is going to be presented to the Chiefs Council before it goes to the Minister of Local Government and Public Works and then published in the Government gazette,” said Chief Chitanga.

Henry Muganhu Makusha, a family spokesperson also confirmed the selection of Professor Dumbu as the substantive chief and thanked the Government for its effort in resolving the matter.

“I would like to thank Government for finally resolving the issue. All the houses were informed and were present. Earlier meetings to appoint the new chief were secretly scheduled without any letters to inform the houses. This time everything was done openly and we are so happy,” said Makusha.

Professor Dumbu holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Management from Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), a Master of Business Administration from ZOU, a Bachelor of Administration, majoring in Economics and Public Administration from University of South Africa and a Certificate in Education from University of Zimbabwe.

Prof Dumbu has vast experience in teaching. He is an Advanced Level Economics and Management of Business teacher. In this he advanced to become an examiner, team leader of examiners and National trainer of Examiners in Management of Business under Zimbabwe Schools Examinations Council.

Apart from experience in teaching in High Schools in Zimbabwe, Professor Dumbu has vast experience in teaching in the High education sector starting with teaching at Bulawayo Polytechnic College, Masvingo Teachers College and Zimbabwe Open University.

He is a part time lecturer in other universities such as, Great Zimbabwe University, Africa University and Midlands State University. He has had an international stint at the University of Eswatini as a Sabbatical Fellow in the Faculty of Commerce in the Department of Business Administration.

In research, he has published intensively in internationally recognized referred journals and has also published books and book chapters.