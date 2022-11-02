Bilcro Investments auditor found dead under a bridge

By Farai Matebvu | Masvingo Mirror |

Buhera – Edward Chierengo (50), a former Police officer who is now said to be a loss control officer with Bilcro Investments was found dead under a bridge at Murambinda Growth Point.

His body was found on Thursday last week under a bridge across Mwerahari River.

Chierengo is based in Masvingo and it is understood that he had visited one of the Bilcro outlets at Murambinda.

A Bilcro Branch manager Jonathan Chipara told The Mirror Chierengo had visited Murambinda to acquire a health Inspection report among other duties.

He also confided that a post-mortem that was carried out in Harare on October 27 confirmed that the loss controller was murdered.

He was buried on October 29, 2022.

“He had visited our branch in Murambinda to facilitate for a health inspection report and post-mortem results carried out on October 27 confirm that Chierengo was murdered” said Chipara.

A Police report seen by Chipinge Times says that Chierengo was last seen drinking beer alone at The Pub Night Club at 9pm. He had a deep cut on his left eye, a wound on his toe and is suspected to have bled profusely through the nose.

Chierengo must have landed below the bridge about 4metres and hit a hard rock.

Tinashe Masendeke (29) was the first to see the body in the morning and reported the case at Murambinda Police Station.

A bar attendant Rebecca Chamwutakurira told the Police that the deceased had taken a lot of beer before he left the bar towards the lodge where he was staying.