Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane hints on Khama Billiat’s return

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs gaffer Arthur Zwane has provided an update on the return of the ex-Warriors talisman Khama Billiat who got injured last month.

Billiat suffered a knee injury at the start of September when Chiefs played Amazulu in a DSTV Premiership fixture that ended in a goalless draw at the FNB Stadium.

The leg injury has placed the 32-year-old Zimbabwean international attacker on the sidelines for over one month now.

However, his coach, Zwane told the media at the Naturena yesterday that the club will assess him ahead of their league encounter against Chippa United tomorrow evening at the FNB Stadium.

“Khama, we will monitor him today (Thursday) and see if he is ready to play,” said Zwane.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns forward trained with the rest of the Kaizer Chiefs squad this week.

Billiat is facing criticism from a section of Chiefs fans who believe he is now out of touch following his slow start to the 2022/23 league campaign.

He is yet to find the back of the net this season although he has provided assists in other games that Khosi have become victors.

Meanwhile, his contract with the Soweto based side expires at the end of this season since joining the club in 2018 from champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

As a result, it still remains unknown whether Chiefs who seem to be reluctant to renew his contract will keep him or not.