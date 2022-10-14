‘ED regime punishing civil servants for demanding better wages in USD’

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has claimed that the decision by the Government of Zimbabwe to pay civil servants bonuses basing on on performance appraisal reports is meant to punish those who engage in job action demanding salaries in the United States dollars.

In a circular this week, Health Permanent Secretary, Jasper Chimedza told chief directors and subordinates that the Public Service Commission (PSC) had decided that the 13th cheque would only be paid following staff appraisals by departmental heads.

“The PSC has issued a circular notifying of the changed method of payment of bonuses and other performance related awards in the civil service,” reads part of the circular.

“It is advised that with effect from this year, 2022, bonus will only be paid based on performance appraisal reports. Considering the foregoing, kindly ensure that all members of staff from deputy director level and below are appraised as per the standard requirements.

“You will be notified as to when to submit the consolidated performance ratings at the appropriate time.”

The decision by the government comes at a time when teachers, nurses, doctors among other public workers are striking and engaging in several job actions demanding US$ salaries. They cite that the Zimbabwean dollar is too volatile as it continues to fall against the greenback.

In a statement on Friday, the CCC said if it is voted into power this coming election, they will ensure that civil servants get salaries in US$.

“Some civil servants may not get their annual bonus this year after the Public Service Commission issued a circular notifying of the changed method of payment of bonuses and other performance related awards in the Civil Service,” read the statement posted on Twitter.

“The regime in Harare continues to punish civil servants for demanding better wages in USD. Under a CCC government, civil servants will get at least US$540 salary. We will make sure they are well remunerated and we will not punish them for exercising their constitutional rights.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) said the decision by the government was meant to frighten public workers from collective actions.

“This initiative is meant to atomise Civil Servants and prevent collective actions in the fight for bonus. We maintain that an annual bonus is a right to all who worked continuously for a full year. Civil Servants have legitimate expectations for a 2022 bonus. No conditions,” ARTUZ said.