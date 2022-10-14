Concern over Chiwenga failure to come to Parliament like other ministers

Kuwadzana East legislator Chalton Hwende on Wednesday asked in Parliament why Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who doubles as Minister of Health was not coming to the National Assembly like other cabinet ministers.

Hwende raised concern that Chiwenga was continuing to default Parliament business, especially the question and answer session conducted every Wednesday.

The former Army General sends apologies every week to the Speaker of Parliament announcing his decision not to attend the sessions.

But the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) MP said it was imperative for Chiwenga to come so that people will ask him questions regarding the state of health in Zimbabwe.

“Thank you Madam Speaker, I need clarity regarding the Hon. Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care, Hon. C. G. D. N. Chiwenga.

“Since I was elected as a Member of Parliament in March, I have never seen him in this House,” Hwende said.

“We have a lot of issues that we want to ask him concerning the health of the nation. Since March, now we are in October, our term of office is going to expire before we even meet him.

“My question is: is he still the Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care or is he now out of office?”

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tsitsi Gezi responded:

“Thank you Hon. Member. I would like to inform you that the Hon. Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care is still in office.”

Recently, Norton legislator Temba Mliswa questioned why some ministers were continuing to send their deputies to Parliament while absenting themselves.