Zim investigates Chinese mining companies over abuse of labour laws

The Government of Zimbabwe is investigating allegations of abuse of Zimbabwean workers at Chinese mining companies operating in the country.

Chinese mining companies in Zimbabwe have always been under fire for labor abuses.

Their managers have of late been dragged to courts for being violent and breaching local laws.

On 20 September 2022, the Zimbabwe Diamonds and Allied Workers Union (ZDAMWU), an organisation representing local people working at Chinese mines, wrote to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare accusing the Asian nationals of abusing workers and disregarding laws.

Accordingly, on the 10 of October, in a letter seen by Nehanda Radio, the Ministry acknowledged the letter by ZDAMWU and promised to engage the line Ministry and foreign affairs department to investigate the issues raised.

“The Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare acknowledges receipt of your letter dated 20 September 2022 wherein allegations of rampant disregard of Zimbabwean Labour Laws were levelled against Chinese Owned mining companies operating in the country,” read the letter signed by Simon Masanga, Permanent Secretary for Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

“The Ministry wishes to advise that it is currently engaging the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade and the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development to comprehensively develop effective strategies to address the matter.

“Furthermore, the Ministry would like to highlight that it is working collaboratively with the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) to conduct workplace inspections across the country to investigate and check compliance by Chinese Owned Mining companies to the country’s legislations.

“I wish to highlight that Government is committed to ensuring the provision of conducive working environment for all employees by all employers without any discrimination in line with the provisions of the country’s laws.

“In this regard, allegations of abuse of workers rights and failure to observe provisions of the country’s labour laws by employers will be fully investigated and appropriate remedies will be developed to effectively address the issues.

“My Ministry will keep your organization informed of developments in this regard.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday 26th September, 2022, Parliament of Zimbabwe received a petition from Sophia Takuva representing African Women in Mining Empowerment Trust beseeching the National Assembly to push for the review of the mining laws in Zimbabwe in order to promote decent work for women in the mining sector.

The petition has since been referred to the Portfolio Committee on Mines and Mining Development.