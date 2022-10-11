Police identify 10 farm workers killed while battling veld fire in Esigodini

Police in Zimbabwe have identified the 10 people who died while trying to extinguish a raging veld fire at a farm in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province on Monday.

The incident happened at Rodrose Farm (Lot 43 of Essexvale, near Falcon College) and all the victims were male, mostly farm workers.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have identified the victims as; Kessary Sibanda (53) of Marula in Figtree, Ian Mudimba (38), Simon Mdlongwa (39), Nelisingwane Dlamini (47) of GMB Esigodini, Luzibo Tshuma of Chiziya Malundu Village in Binga; Oliver Mudimba (39), Bafana Moyo (53) of Dimbamiwa Village in Nkayi, England Moyo aged (20) of Nketa 8 in Bulawayo, Thabani Mpofu (46) of Gwelutshena Village in Nkayi and Menelisi Ngwenya (20) of Mandangema Village in Nkayi.

ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi in a statement said “the bodies of the victims were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.

“The ZRP is concerned with the incidents of veld fires in all parts of the country where lives have been lost and property destroyed in criminal activities.

“Those found to be igniting veld fires will be arrested without fear or favour,” Nyathi said.

High temperatures around the country have seen regular warnings by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) of the risk of fires.

The Met Department on Sunday also issued a warning, saying “strong winds increase the occurrence of veldt fires. Put out any fires found in open veld and road-sides. Do not leave any fire unattended.”