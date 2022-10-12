Bill Antonio scores first goal in Belgium

Belgium based former Dynamos winger Bill Antonio opened his scoring account when his side KV Mechelen’s U-21s edged Lierse U-21s by a narrow 1-0 victory on Monday.

The Prince Edward Academy product moved to Europe in September where he secured a two year deal with an option to extend.

He was officially unveiled by the club on their Twitter handle.

“The 20-year-old Zimbabwean (Antonio) signs a contract for two seasons with an option to add another two years,” tweeted the club’s Sporting Director Tom Caluwé.

“Bill Antonio is no stranger to Mechelen. This summer he already came to do an internship with us and he was able to convince the sporting cell.

“Antonio comes from the P.E Academy in Harare and played his matches at Dynamos FC Harare. He also made his debut for the national team last year.

“Bill is a fast right wing with an action in the feet. He will play for our U-23 squad.”

Following the move, he was still yet to make his debut for his new employers due to paper work until this week when he featured in a cup game and found the back of the net.

As a result, thanks goes to his solitary strike which inspired the Antwerp based club to a 1-0 win over Lierse’s youthful side.

But this comes at a time there has been rumours last week that the 20-year-old attacker was on the verge of joining DSTV Premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns or Orlando Pirates after reportedly being ‘spotted’ in South Africa.