Tembo delighted after beating Orlando Pirates to register second win

Zimbabwean international coach Kaitano Tembo expressed his delight following his side Sekhukhune United’s 2-0 victory over Soweto giants Orlando Pirates on Tuesday.

The victory over Pirates which was his second of the season, came as a relief to Tembo who is struggling to get results after a slow start to the campaign.

Two late goals from Elias Mokwana and Vusimuzi Mncube with six minutes left to full time were enough for Tembo’s side to beat the Buccaneers at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday evening.

He dedicated the victory to his superiors, from the club’s chairman Simon Malatji to the chief executive officer Jonas Malatji and also his technical team and players.

“I’d like to thank and [dedicate] this game to the chairman, Mr Simon Malatji, the CEO, Mr Jonas Malatji, the football managers as well as the technical team and players, because I think the support, patience and belief they’ve shown me kept me going,” he reacted to his side’s 2-0 victory.

Tembo believes the win could emerge as a turning point to their difficult season.

This is drawn from what he said after the match as he celebrated his side’s victory.

He outlined: “This is the game where it needs to change.”

Speaking to SuperSport TV in a post match interview, a relieved and elated Tembo also went on to say:

“They (club management) could see what I was trying to do and they supported that, so I think it was just a matter of time for us to start getting good results this is only the beginning, to be honest.”

Following the victory, Sekhukhune moved up the log table to position 11 with 10 points in their name from nine matches played.

Furthermore, providing his assessment after the match, Tembo said: “I thought we wanted it more, the players really worked very hard for it (victory), we created chances the same way we have been creating (in previous games) and I think this time around we were a little bit more lethal.”

“When they went one man down in the second half, we were also patient and we kept on doing the right things, we didn’t really panic and we didn’t start forcing things. We knew they would open up and that’s what happened.”

Prior to Tuesday’s win, the Zimbabwean tactician had won once in eight games.

He won 1-0 against Golden Arrows early August and had also drawn four and lost three games.

He drew against the reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns (1-1), Cape Town City (0-0) and Maritzburg United (1-1).

They then suffered defeats to new boys Richard Bay (1-0), Royal AM (2-1) as well as Moroka Swallows (2-1).

In his next assignment, Tembo travels to face his former paymasters SuperSport United tomorrow (Friday) evening.