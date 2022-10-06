ZIDA announce new chief executive officer to replace Doug Munatsi

The Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency (ZIDA) has announced Tafadzwa Chinamo as its new chief executive officer, effective November 1, 2022.

He will replace Doug Munatsi who was found dead on the 29th of November in his apartment following the mysterious fire that many believed to be arson

Chinamo is a business leader and executive with experience in finance, investments and regulation spanning over 28 years.

He began his career at the then Zimbabwe Development Bank (now IDBZ) as a Research Analyst before moving to Kingdom Securities Holding Limited where he progressively held positions of Investment Analyst, Fund Manager, General Manager and Managing Director of Kingdom Asset Management (KAM).

He left KAM to take up the position of Managing Director of Zimnat Asset Management before joining the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe in July 2011 as CEO, a position he held until his retirement in January 2022.

According to a statement by ZIDA, Chinamo is “an avid strategist and institution builder who views successful outcomes as both achieving specific objectives and improving an organisation’s ability to deal with its next wave of challenges.

“Tafadzwa has in-depth experience in research and investment analysis, structuring and developing businesses, raising capital, developing rules and regulations and engaging stakeholders at all levels. Mr. Chinamo holds BSc degrees in Mathematics and Statistics and a Master of Science in Leadership.”

ZIDA also announced the appointment of Silibaziso Chizwina as Chief Development Officer and Kudakwashe Nyashanu as the chief human resources officer.

Meanwhile, Dudu Shinya, who held the CEO position in an acting capacity reverts back to being chief finance officer with an added corporate affairs office.