SA second tier division side Magesi FC unveil keeper Elvis Chipezeze

South African second tier division side Magesi FC have officially unveiled former Zimbabwe Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

The move comes after the former Chicken Inn and Baroka FC goal minder was reported to have joined the club back in August.

Nevertheless, the Motsepe Foundation Championship side was and is yet to confirm the deal of the Zimbabwean international.

However, pictures shared on social media of Chipezeze posing with one of the club’s officials wearing a Magesi t-shirt seen by Nehanda Radio on Thursday morning confirms the deal.

Efforts to get a comment from Chipezeze were not fruitful after the 32-year-old did not respond to the messages sent to him by this reporter before the time of publishing the story.

Chipezeze signs for Magesi FC as a free agent after parting ways with Baroka FC in July when he ended his four year marriage with the Limpopo based side.

“Baroka FC can confirm that the following players will not be part of the team for the upcoming season; Elvis Chipezeze, Vusi Sibiya, Mohau Bowali, Lungelo Nguse, Richard Mbulu, Athenkosi Dlala, Augustine Mahlonoko, Nhlanhla Mgaga and Thami Masiya,” the club tweeted in July.

He had joined Baroka in March 2018 from Chicken Inn after winning the league title with the latter in 2015 and also the golden glove accolade in the same year.

According to multiple reports, Chipezeze’s heart was no longer with Baroka as he was said to be pushing for an exit at the club in search of more game time.

Chipezeze was part of the Warriors squad that represented Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2019.