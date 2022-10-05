Former Warriors star Khama Billiat voted in CAF team of the decade

Former Zimbabwe Warriors highly rated attacker Khama Billiat has made the cut into the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) team of the decade spanning from the year 2010 to 2020.

CAF took to their official Twitter account on Tuesday to announce their team of the decade which also includes Billiat’s former teammates in Denis Onyango and Percy Tau.

The decade’s eleven best players (based in Africa) were not nominated but voted for by football fans after CAF apparently ran a poll on Twitter last month.

Billiat’s nomination comes after he had some impressive campaigns with his former paymasters Mamelodi Sundowns particularly from the 2015 to the 2017 seasons.

In 2016, the lanky midfielder lifted the CAF Champions League trophy with the club.

He then went on to win the CAF Super Cup trophy with the same team in 2017.

In the latter year (2017), the Zimbabwean international was also nominated for the African Player of the Year award for the players plying their trade in Africa only.

However, he missed out on the individual gong to his ex-teammate Onyango but finished as the second best at the awards that were held in Abuja, Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old is now playing for Kaizer Chiefs after leaving Sundowns in 2018.

Since joining Chiefs, he has never won any silverware though he almost helped the side to win its first ever CAF Champions League Cup in 2021 but they lost the final to African and Egyptian giants Al Ahly.