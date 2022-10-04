Trial of 34 church members arrested for singing “tanzwa nenhamo” begins

The trial of a clergyman and 34 church members who were arrested two months ago over “criminal nuisance” by walking on roads and pavements while singing a gospel song with the lyrics “Emmanuel tisunungureiwo tanzwa ne nhamo” has commenced at the Harare Magistrates Court.

The 34 members of Mirirai Jehovha Apostolic Church were arrested on July 19 together with their leader, Bishop Kanyenzura Parere (52) after marching along Robert Mugabe Way towards Simon Muzenda Street in Harare while singing a gospel song with the lyrics “Emmanuel tisunungureiwo tanzwa ne nhamo” loosely translated to “Emmanuel save us from bondage”.

They were charged with contravening section 7(1)(5) of the Maintenance of Peace and Order (MOPO) Act after Parere allegedly convened a gathering and led a procession of his church members without notifying the Police.

Parere is also the leader of Zimbabwe Transformative Party (ZTP), an opposition political party.

The accused are represented by Evans Moyo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR).

The 34 include Simon Goshomi, who is ZTP’s Vice-President, Richard Mhurushoma, the opposition party’s Chairperson, Fortune Chapeyama, who is ZTP’s Secretary-General, Prince Mukozho, Solomon Duwa, Shongai Mushinje, Noah Dabvu, Jasper Muringanidza, Honoured Mutangadura, Sherperd Mutsonhi, Edson Shonhiwa, Chaora Rovesai, Tafadzwa Musere, Tsverukai Harava, Shamiso Majecha, Runia Musere, Margret Chibwana, Sakile Nkomo, Helen Kuudzewe, Liah Munakandafa, Victoria Changadzo, Restar Kunyenzura, Emmanuel Musere, Godfrey Mashava, Givemore Bandera, Pangai Kurehwatira, Edward Mhindu, Leon Mukopfa, Pride Charedzera, Irvin Musenze, Jefta Takaedza, Thomas Zengeya and Felix Zengeya.