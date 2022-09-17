Bosso coach Baltermar Brito ‘aiming’ for Chibuku Super Cup trophy

Highlanders’ head coach Baltermar Brito has reiterated his desire to lift the the 2022 Chibuku Super Cup trophy.

He revealed to journalists on Thursday in a pre-match media briefing that the Chibuku Super Cup trophy is “one of his goals for this season” which is nearly approaching its end.

“We have goals for the rest of the season and winning Chibuku Super Cup trophy is one of those goals,” said the Bosso gaffer.

Bosso who knocked out Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium a fortnight ago clash with their stubborn city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs in the quarter final match of the ongoing Chibuku Super Cup tournament on Sunday.

The match is scheduled for Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo which is also home to Highlanders during league matches.

As a result, Brito is confident of the venue and believes his charges will make use of the pitch to progress to the semi finals.

“We are playing in our stadium, in front of our supporters who will come in numbers more than theirs (Bulawayo Chiefs).

“So we are confident of the game and we hope to play good football especially that right now we are playing well,” he added.

Highlanders have gone for seven successive games in all competitions without defeat.

The undefeated seven match streak include a famous 3-2 victory over Yadah FC that saw them end a four year winless run away from home.

Albeit, Brito is wary of his opponents who are known for upsetting big teams and are described by some local supporters as giant killers.

“It won’t be an easy game because it’s a derby,” the 70-year-old coach outlined.

“It’s a difficult game because we know we are playing a team that at the beginning of the season invested a lot in rebuilding its squad and had many expectations.

“So they (Chiefs) are also looking forward to winning the Chibuku Super Cup also as a way to finish well this season.”

In the previous Chibuku Super Cup, Bosso were knocked out in the same stage by FC Platinum who are defending champions.