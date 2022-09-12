Sikandar Raza makes history, first ever Zimbo to win ICC monthly award

Highly rated Chevrons all-rounder Sikandar Raza has made history by becoming the first ever Zimbabwean cricketer to scoop the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

The 36-year-old right-hand batsman beat New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner and England’s test captain Ben Stokes to win the ICC’s monthly accolade.

Raza walked away with the gong following a splendid performance in August where he notched three ODI centuries against Bangladesh and India in Harare.

He was also good with the ball after producing an outstanding performance in the bowling department.

The Pakistan-born Zimbabwean cricketer expressed his delight following the award.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honoured to have won the player of the month award from the ICC – more humbling that I’m the first Zimbabwean to ever win such an award,” Raza told ICC media department.

“I would like to thank everybody who has been in the change room with me over the past three to four months – that goes out to the technical staff and to the players. Without you guys this would not have been possible.

“Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans in Zimbabwe and overseas for all your prayers, for all your wishes….they were well received and I’m forever grateful.”

The award comes as a huge motivation to the veteran all-rounder ahead of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament set to be held in Australia from 16 October to 13 November.

Raza will be hoping to continue with his illustrious form in Australia next month.

His performance helped Zimbabwe qualify for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup competition in July.