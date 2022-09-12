Hand grenade explodes near venue of Nelson Chamisa rally in Chinhoyi

A hand grenade exploded a few metres away from Gadzema Stadium in Chinhoyi, the venue of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa’s rally on Sunday, in what the opposition says was an attempt by Zanu PF to intimidate its supporters.

According to reports a moving Honda Fit vehicle was used by the occupants to throw the hand grenade which exploded when CCC organising secretary Amos Chibaya who was on the podium.

“Don’t run away. Be calm, this is the work of Zanu PF. They want to scare you away, be vigilant, everything is under control,” Chibaya reportedly told the crowd

A report by NewsDay quotes a CCC security officer Thomas Runyanga saying he saw one of the occupants of the vehicle throwing something wrapped in a paper before it exploded.

“I saw a silver Honda Fit passing by and someone from inside threw something wrapped in a plastic paper and when it hit the ground, I saw some smoke before it exploded,” he said.

The opposition has been under siege ahead of elections next year with several of its rallies being disrupted by ruling party hooligans.

CCC party activist Mboneni Ncube was speared to death in Kwekwe during a rally that was addressed by Chamisa in the run up to by-elections held in March this year.