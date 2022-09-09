Tension as DeMbare players disgruntled over unpaid winning bonuses

While everything looks ‘perfectly smooth’ on the outside of their camp, considering the fight they have put in the championship race, it seems there is tension within Dynamos FC.

In fact, there is a constrained relationship between DeMbare’s executive led by their chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa and the players, owing to a series of unpaid winning bonuses.

DeMbare players haven’t received their winning bonuses this season for all the league matches they have played since the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

It comes after a proposed agreement was “initially” made between players and the club’s hierarchy at the start of the campaign suggesting all the winning bonuses will be paid as a lump sum at the end of the season.

However, the Glamour Boys’ players have expressed their disgruntlement over the initially proposed deal which was brought up by the club’s executive.

According to sources within the club, the players are against the initiative and are demanding all their allowances for the games they won and drawn before the end of the season.

The development could plunge DeMbare’s titles hopes into disarray.

The Glamour Boys are six points behind log leaders FC Platinum with eight games left to end the campaign.

However, speaking to the media on Thursday the club’s executive chairman Mupfurutsa dismissed that there are any financial problems at the club.

He said everything is normal though efforts are being made by the club to pay players all their outstanding dues.

“I don’t think that there are any problems with finance. I don’t think you have heard any noise in the Dynamos camp,” he said.

“Issues of financial problems are new to me. I only read them from social media, probably its people like you (journalists) who are writing, but internally we don’t know any problems to do with finance.

“We have a very good sponsor (Sakunda) who is paying all the dues on time. Our salaries are coming on time.

“The beneficiaries of those salaries are even surprised at times because they at times come earlier than expected.

“We don’t owe any player sign-on fees or salaries, they are being paid in US dollars not in Rtgs.”

He added: “Winning bonuses, everything is ok. Remember we had an arrangement that was agreed between the players, the sponsors and the club at the start of the season that we will pay all the winning bonuses at the end of the season but it appeared it was something new to them.

“We then agreed along the way to change it and go back to the culture our players are used to, so we are in the process of changing it then everything is settled.”

DeMbare travel to Rusape this weekend to clash against the army side Black Rhinos at Vhengere Stadium on Sunday.