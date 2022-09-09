Manondo, Mutizwa named player and coach of the month for August

Free-scoring CAPS United striker William “Mr Chibuku” Manondo and Black Rhinos head coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa bagged the Premier Soccer League (PSL) player and coach of the month awards for August.

The PSL took to Facebook to announce that the two are the latest winners of the monthly awards.

“Congratulations to our Coach and Player of the month of August 2022: Stanford Mutizwa (Black Rhinos) coach of the month and William Manondo (CAPS United) player of the month,” posted the PSL.

Manondo is currently leading the top goal scorers chart with 15 goals.

He is five goals ahead of Chicken Inn’s Brian Muza who is second on the list and six adrift of Eli Lunga and Nyasha Chintuli who have nine goals each.

The 27-year-old former Harare City striker scooped the same award for the month of March along with Chicken Inn gaffer Joey Antipas who scooped the coach of the month gong.

Meanwhile, Mutizwa’s award comes after he has had a good start as the new Black Rhinos coach.

He finished the whole of August without a defeat with the Army side since taking over from Herbert Maruwa who was relieved of his duties in July.

Maruwa was sacked due to alleged juju suspicions and for misconduct at work.

On his first match in charge, Stix beat fellow army side Cranbourne Bullets 1-0 and went on to play to a goalless draw with log leaders FC Platinum away at Mandava Stadium.

Furthermore, the former Black Rhinos player also defeated third placed side Chicken Inn 2-1 at Vhengere Stadium in Rusape.