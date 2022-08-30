Kadewere joins Spanish La Liga side Real Mallorca on season-long loan

Warriors forward Tino Kadewere (26) has completed his loan move to Spain to join Spanish La Liga outfit Real Mallorca.

The 26-year-old travelled to Spain on Sunday to undergo medicals with the club before he was officially unveiled yesterday after a successful medical examination.

Reports in Spain suggest that he secured a season long loan deal from French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnias.

Part of the deal set to run until June 2023 includes a buy option of 10 million Euros.

The move comes after the former Harare City star had fallen out of favour at Lyon.

Multiple reports indicate manager Peter Bosz who replaced Rudi Garcia the gaffer who bought Kawedere is not his admirer.

In fact, despite having featured in match day squads twice this season for the Les Gones, Kadewere was not in Bosz’s plans.

The Zimbabwean international who experienced a difficult season in the last campaign is happy with his new move.

“Being honest, I am very excited, happy and proud. It’s a unique moment for me,” Kadewere told the media in Spain.

“I’ve been watching the last few games and I really like the way the team plays. I’m a team player.

“A footballer who always tries to help the team, always tries to do what is best for the group.”

Last season, Kadewere scored one goal in 15 appearances for Lyon, however he is looking forward to a successful season in Spain following his struggles in France.

“I needed this (loan move) and I’m hoping I will be able to get some time to redeem myself,” the lanky forward told H-Metro.

Kadewere has initially been pushing for an exit at Lyon either on loan or permanent deal.

However, he is still contracted to the club until June 2024.