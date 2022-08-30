Legendary musician Zexie Manatsa’s widow, Stella (68) dies in her sleep

The late legendary musician Zexie Manatsa’s widow, Stella (68) has died. His son Tendai confirmed the sad development on Tuesday morning.

“My mother passed away this morning. We just lost my father 8 months ago. I am not ready for this. Zvakadhakwa izvi

“Rest in peace momz. Love you so much,” he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Circumstances surrounding her death are still sketchy.

She died exactly in the same month 43 years after their legendary wedding and seven months after her husband’s death.

She was born Stella Katehwe in Mhangura and besides music prowess, the couple’s claim to fame is filling up Rufaro Stadium during their white wedding on August 25 1979.

The Green Arrows band leader and his wife had their white wedding on the 29th of August 1979 at the Rufaro Stadium in Mbare.

An estimated crowd of over 50 000 people attended the event.

It is reported that the wedding angered the then Prime Minister of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia Abel Muzorewa because he had to cancel his rally scheduled for the same day as people chose the wedding ahead of the Bishop’s campaign event.