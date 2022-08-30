Adam Chicksen scores in Notts County’s 1-0 win over Solihull Moors

Warriors full back Adam Chicksen scored the only goal of the match when his side Notts County saw off visitors Solihull Moors 1-0 at Meadow Lane on Monday evening.

Chicksen’s second half strike earned the hosts back-to-back wins in three days for the first time in the 2022/23 National League.

County beat Moors 1-0 yesterday coming from a resounding 4-1 victory over FC Halifax Town on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Zimbabwean international (Chicksen) finished off Matty Palmer’s cross to break the deadlock midway in the second half.

“65-GOAL! Palmer’s superb cross lands at Chicks’ (Adam Chicksen) feet and he produces the perfect first-time finish,” the club tweeted to confirm Chicksen’s goal.

Speaking to the club’s media following the narrow 1-0 victory over Moors who were yet to be defeated this season, Chicksen said: “It was a good finish. I’m happy to have scored the goal.”

Besides applauding his left footed finish and expressing his happiness for the goal he also praised his side’s performance.

“We work so hard for each other and we got the three points which was massive.”

Chicksen’s goal fired County to fourth position on the log table with 12 points after six games.

They are two points adrift of log leaders Chesterfield who have 14 points.

One point behind second and third placed teams, Barnet and Wealdstone who both have 13 points each also from six games.

In their next fixture this coming Saturday, County will travel to play Dagenham and Redbridge who are on 12th position with eight points also after playing the same number games.

Chicksen hopes his side will continue with it’s form that has helped them collect maximum points in two games on the trot.

“We hoping as a team, we keep this form and level of performance. We are working so hard as a unity. I feel like we one of the better teams in the league,” he outlined.