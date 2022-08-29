‘Even if Mnangagwa becomes ZEC chairman, I will beat him’- Chamisa

Main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa declared that even if President Emmerson Mnangagwa becomes the chairperson of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) “l will beat you hands down”.

Chamisa, on Sunday addressed a ‘thank you’ rally at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba where his supporters celebrated victories in recent by-elections in Wards 3, 4, 5 and 8.

With the presidential election set to be held in less than a year, Chamisa is confident that he will beat the Zanu-PF leader.

He accuses Mnangagwa of putting his relatives at the helm of the electoral body with the intention of rigging elections.

“Mnangagwa has invited his nieces and nephews to ZEC (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission), but we are saying ZEC must be impartial. Even if you, Mnangagwa, are ZEC chairman, l will beat you hands down,” he said.

Chamisa also warned councillors against exhibiting corrupt tendencies.

“We expect councillors with a good work ethic. We don’t want councillors who perpetrate corruption, you would have gone astray. Report corruption, as CCC we don’t want to be associated with anyone who steals public funds…

“…or to have deployees sent to milk cows then rip off the tits. Don’t be caught up by Zanu PF demons that push you to steal. Everything they touch with their sticky hands goes awry, they steal monies, they steal State resources, steal fisheries that belong to the people, they loot minerals, and people’s rates.”

The youthful politician urged his supporters to register to vote in order for the party to win with big margins.

“Everyone 18 years and above must register to vote. You have a duty to fix your country, to mend the economy. We don’t want a repeat of 2018 when we had a situation where l beat (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa by a small margin, and he went on to tamper with the poll figures.

“This time around, we want to beat him hands down, by a wide margin, a big margin.

“You (Mnangagwa) have no escape route, l am talking to SADC (Southern African Development Community), AU (African Union) and UN (United Nations) to come so there is transparency in ballot counting and announcement of results,” Chamisa said.