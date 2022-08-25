Zim teenage forward Zanda Siziba scores for Ipswich Town U-21s

Zimbabwean forward Zandazenkosi Siziba (18) was one of the scorers in a game pitting his side Ipswich Town U-21s and Barnsley U-21s on Tuesday afternoon at Oakwell in South Yorkshire.

Siziba who plays for both Town’s U-21s and U-23s helped his team rescue a point in the Professional Development League.

The developmental side’s fixture ended in a 2-2 draw with the teams sharing the spoils at fulltime after failing to get the winner.

“Ipswich Town U21s drew 2-2 with Barnsley this afternoon. Fraser Alexander and Zanda Siziba were on target for the young Blues at Oakwell,” Ipswich Town tweeted on Tuesday.

Siziba signed his first professional contract with Ipswich Town in July last year (2021).

He was offered a two-year-deal joining his compatriot Tawanda Chirewa on the list of Zimbabwean players contracted to Ipswich.

But apart from the two aforementioned Zimbabwean players, Macauley Bonne also played for the Tractor Boys in the previous campaign where he was on loan from Queens Park Rangers.

Meanwhile, Chirewa, 18, a highly rated attacker signed his first professional contract with Ipswich at the age of 17.

His appealing performances recently attracted two English Premier League (EPL) clubs Arsenal and West Ham United.

In May, the two clubs were reportedly eyeing the exciting Zimbabwean teenage sensation.

An article published by TWTD in May claimed: “West Ham United and Arsenal are eyeing promising [Ipswich] Town youngster Tawanda Chirewa.

“Chirewa, 18, was one of the top performers for the U-23s during 2021/22, scoring 12 times as the side coached by Kieron Dyer and then John McGreal topped Professional Development League Two South.

“The Sheffield raised forward was due to be out of contract this summer but the Blues recently took an option to keep him for a further season and are keen to keep him at Portman Road longer term.”