Uganda former security minister General Elly Tumwine dies in Kenya

By Patience Atuhaire

Uganda’s former Security Minister General Elly Tumwine has died in neighbouring Kenya at the age of 68 following a long illness.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, two weeks ago.

Gen Tumwine was one of the founder members of the National Resistance Army (NRA), which fought a five-year war that brought President Yoweri Museveni to power in 1986.

It is believed that Gen Tumwine fired the first shot as the then-rebel group attacked a military barracks and launched its bush war uprising in central Uganda.

He became commander of the rebel army in 1984 – holding the position until 1987, a year after it had taken power.

Gen Tumwine had held several positions in government over the last couple of decades, including security minister and deputy defence minister. He was also a long-term member of parliament representing the army.

As security minister he made controversial comments following election campaign protests in November 2020 after the security forces had killed at least 50 protesters, saying: “The police have a right to shoot you and kill you, if you reach a certain level of violence.”

He was dropped from cabinet last year and retired from the army in May.

Cabinet ministers have tweeted their condolences: