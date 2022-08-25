Free scoring Nyasha Mushekwi nets again in Chinese Super League

Barely a week after scoring the fastest goal of the season in the Chinese Super League, in form Zimbabwean international Nyasha Mushekwi was on target again yesterday.

The ageless striker scored to help his side Greentown draw 1-1 with Shijiazhuang Ever Bright away at Puwan Stadium in Dalian.

Mushekwi broke the deadlock with thirteen minutes into the match but his goal was not enough to give Greentown a win on the road.

Ever Bright’s defender Zhe Jiang equalized for the home team in the dying minutes of the game, cancelling Mushekwi’s goal with only two minutes left to the final whistle.

Yesterday’s goal was Mushekwi’s second in two successive league matches.

He scored again in last Saturday’s 1 all draw with Shanghai Port in a match dubbed as the Yangtze River Delta Derby.

The goal emerged as the quickest in the top flight league this season during the ongoing 2022 Chinese Super League campaign.

“Nyasha Mushekwi scores fastest goal of the season as of now, just 38 seconds,” Chinese Sports Vision 2050 tweeted.

As it stand, the ex-CAPS United player has netted five times despite having endured a dry spell at the start of the season.

Also formerly with Mamelodi Sundowns the 36-year-old striker failed to find the back of the net in this season’s opening three games.