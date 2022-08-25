Zim star Marvelous Nakamba’s future at Aston Villa still uncertain

Despite featuring in last week’s match day squad for the first time this season, Warriors’ star Marvelous Nakamba’s future with the English Premier League (EPL) side Aston Villa still remains uncertain.

This comes after Villa manager Steven Gerrard opted not to select the Zimbabwean international in his 20-man squad that beat Bolton Wanderers 4-1 in a Carabao Cup game played on Tuesday evening.

In spite of being uninjured, the already ‘out of favour’ Nakamba missed out Tuesday’s game even though the English gaffer had made some changes to his squad for the cup tie.

Gerrard made five changes to his starting eleven with Philippe Coutinho, Calum Chambers, Douglas Luiz, Danny Ings and Ashley Young all coming in for the Clarets and Blue.

Speaking after his side’s 4-1 victory over the League One side, Gerrard confirmed that the former Bantu Rovers midfielder is uninjured.

“Ludwig Augustinsson got a bit of a tweak in his knee but should be available for the weekend all being well,” he said giving an update on players who were unavailable.

“It’s not a serious one but there was no need to take a risk on that. [Morgan] Sanson and [Marvelous] Nakamba are both fine.”

Gerrard’s remarks as well as Nakamba’s unavailability in match day squads this season including Tuesday’s cup fixture has increasingly plunged his future in doubt.

This could be intensified by reports that the club is willing to listen to any offers for the central midfielder.

However, before Tuesday’s cup game there appeared to be a ray of hope for the Hwange born star.

His inclusion in the squad that lost 3-1 away to Crystal Palace on Saturday raised hope the gaffer might be preparing for his stay.

Even though he was an unused substitute, it was his first selection in the match day squad this season after missing the first two premier league games.

There is still hope because of all the players that Gerrard wanted to get rid of this campaign, Nakamba seems to be the only one left behind.

Other ‘out of favour’ players including winger Betrand Traore who was loaned out last week have already left the English top flight side.