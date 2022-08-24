‘I can travel to Parliament by bicycle or ZUPCO’ – Wadyajena on seizure of vehicles

Defiant money laundering accused Zanu-PF MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena told his supporters he could stay in Gokwe and use a ZUPCO bus or a bicycle to travel to Parliament if authorities continue to confiscate his posh cars and mansions.

This comes after authorities last week seized the Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator’s posh cars and 22 trucks in connection with fraud and money laundering charges involving US$5, 8 million misappropriated from Cottco.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) together with Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) managing director Pius Manamike, head of marketing, operations, ginning and logistics, Maxmore Njanji and Procurement Specialist Fortunate Molai, and Pierpont Moncroix Director Chiedza Danha on suspicion that they laundered more than US$5,8 million and “created empires or big spheres of influence” using their alleged loot.

Wadyajena’s cars were seized on suspicion they were being shipped to South Africa.

In a video circulating on social media, the controversial MP is seen telling his supporters who came carrying him on their shoulders that authorities can go ahead and confiscate his properties.

He further stated that he came from Gokwe hence if houses in Harare are seized, he could always go back home.

“I came from here [Gokwe] and there is no law which says an MP must be based in Harare,” he said.

“I read somewhere where it was said I will be traveling to Parliament by bicycle or ZUPCO. So those who travel by bicycles or ZUPCO are not people? I will use the bicycle or ZUPCO then.”

Wadyajena and his four accomplices were granted ZWL 200 000 bail each and ordered to surrender their passports and report to police once every Friday by Magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

During bail application, Oliver Marwa, Wadyajena’s lawyer, told the court that ZACC was being “dragged into some political games”.

“There cannot be anything more evil than what ZAAC is doing against the fourth accused. This court is now being dragged into some political games and the public is crying that ZAAC is arresting and releasing people; it has turned into a ‘catch-and-release’ game,” Marwa said.