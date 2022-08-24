CAPS United players to boycott Bosso match over unpaid salaries

Players from financially ailing CAPS United are reportedly considering boycotting their league encounter against rivals Highlanders on Sunday over unpaid salaries and winning bonuses.

As a result, multiple reports indicate that the Harare based side’s players might not travel to Bulawayo to fulfill their next league game versus Bosso at Barbourfields Stadium.

To fulfill the match day 26 fixture, the Green Machine players are said to be demanding their outstanding dues first or else they will continuously protest and refuse to play.

It is also reported that the players are yet to partake in any training sessions since their surprising exit in the Chibuku Cup competition on Saturday when they lost to Black Rhinos at Vhengere Stadium in Rusape.

However, the club’s chief executive Charlie Jones refuted the reports saying everything is normal at the club.

Jones who sounded surprised by reports of the player’s industrial revolt told Nehanda Radio that players attended training sessions and missed non this week.

“Are they (players) on industrial revolt? This is news to me. I don’t know anything to do with that. What I’m aware about is they all trained yesterday,” said the Makepekepe CEO.

This is not the first time CAPS United players have boycotted training this season owing to issue of demanding their wages.

In October, they also downed tools for salaries and transport allowances that were not paid in September while in May they repeated the same also complaining of being unpaid.