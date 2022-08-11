‘No Zimbabwean should be exiled because of politics,’ says exiled Kasukuwere

Exiled former cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere who fled the country after the military coup in November 2017 said “no Zimbabwean should be exiled because of personal or political differences”.

The former Zanu-PF national political commissar left the country during the peak of the coup that ousted the late former President Robert Mugabe.

He fled together with ex-ministers Jonathan Moyo, Walter Mzembi and Patrick Zhuwao among other top government and party officials who opposed then Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (now President)’s ambitions to succeed Mugabe.

In his statement commemorating heroes and defence forces this week, Kasukuwere urged the government to pay attention to current problems affecting the majority, including unemployment, poverty and suffering.

He further called on authorities to ensure there is peace in the country by ceasing the persecution of dissenting voices.

“As we celebrate and remember, let’s not forget the Zimbabwean child toiling because of a lack of employment, lack of empowerment, and lack of services,” Kasukuwere said.

“Let us not forget the millions of Zimbabweans who have been forced to live as second-class citizens in other countries, sometimes subjected to degrading and inhuman conditions and discrimination in these foreign domiciles.

“Ours is a shared destiny. In this abiding spirit of unison, when one of us is better-off, all of us must be better for it. Conversely, when one of us endures pain and inhuman treatment, it should concern every one of us. That is the spirit of Ubuntu that binds us together

“We should resolve to build a better country, where unity, peace and prosperity prevail.

“No Zimbabwean should be imprisoned without charge for lawfully and rightfully taking part in our politics, no Zimbabwean should be persecuted because of political differences and no Zimbabwean should be exiled because of personal or political differences. Let us embrace our diversity and be each other’s keepers!

“Our destinies are tied together and underwritten by the sacrifice of our forebears who delivered a free Zimbabwe. Let us be free to imagine a bigger and better Zimbabwe for all.”

Kasukuwere now lives in exile in Johannesburg, South Africa, after fleeing the 2017 coup. Zhuwao and Mzembi are also believed to be in South Africa.

Jonathan Moyo is believed to be in Kenya.