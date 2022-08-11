Chelsea officially unveil recently signed Zim teen Shumaira Mheuka

English Premier League side Chelsea FC’s developmental side has officially unveiled Zimbabwean teenager Shumaira Mheuka (15).

Mheuka joined Chelsea’s developmental side last month (July) after completing his move from Brighton and Hove Albion a club he started playing for since 2016.

The Blues announced Mheuka’s arrival in London on the club’s youth team official Twitter handle on Thursday evening.

“As @TheSecretScout_ first reported last month, England youth international forward Shumaira Mheuka has completed his move from Brighton to Chelsea.

“Mheuka is an Under-15 for the coming season but, having already played up at Under-18 level for Brighton, will continue on that accelerated trajectory at Chelsea.

“He is not eligible for this season’s FA Youth Cup though,” Chelsea Tweeted.

Aged 15, Mheuka was born in England to Zimbabwean parents.

His father is the former Zimbabwe Saints attacking midfielder Malcom Mheuka.

Reacting to his son’s recently completed move to the EPL giants, Malcom (Mheuka) said: “Enjoy your journey Shimmy and always remember “hard work always wins,” he posted on his Facebook timeline.

“Thank you #Bhafc Academy, what an amazing Club and huge thank you for everything. Hard work continues.”

This comes two days after the former Zimbabwe Saints player also shared on his timeline that his son has received a call up from the England U-16s side.

“Well done on your England U16s International Call Up vs Italy Shimmy. #ImpossibleIsNothing,” Malcom added.

Nonetheless, Shim as Shumaira (Mheuka) is nicknamed is also eligible to play for the Zimbabwe Warriors despite having represented the Three Lions (England) at youth level.