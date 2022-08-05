Tanzanian top flight side Ihefu FC confirm Never Tigere signing

Newly promoted Tanzanian top flight side Ihefu FC have announced the signing of the Warriors midfielder Never Tigere who was released by Azam FC early this week.

Azam, the Tanzanian Premier League giants took to their Twitter handle to confirm the departure of Tigere.

The Zimbabwean international was released along with two other players namely; Charles Zulu and Paul Katema.

“Thank you all (Tigere, Zulu and Katema) so much for your service, we wish you all the best in your new soccer career,” the club tweeted on Monday.

However, within a few days after parting ways with Azam who are also home to the duo of Warriors players Prince Dube and Bruce Kangwa, the 30-year-old was unveiled by new boys Ihefu.

“Never Tigere is here. We are delighted to announce the signing of Tigere from Azam FC. Welcome Mr Freekick,” the club tweeted on Wednesday.

The former FC Platinum player joined the Tanzanian giants in January 2020 after an outstanding performance in the domestic league.

Tigere travelled to Tanzania after having inspired the Zvishavane based side clinch their third Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title on the trot.

It is his performance which attracted the Dar es Salaam based outfit to rope him in firstly on a one year contract deal.

This was before the club offered him another option to further extended his contract by another two years in August 2020 to make it a two and half years deal which expired recently.

Tigere was part of the Warriors squad that represented Zimbabwe at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament held in Cameroon from January to February this year (2022).