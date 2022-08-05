Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Evans Rusike finds new home in South Africa, joins Moroka Swallows

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 15,475
Evans Rusike formerly of Supersport United during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 match between Supersport United and AmaZulu at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville South Africa on 31 January 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Despite being released by Sekhukhune United recently, former Warriors forward Evans Rusike will still remain in the South African top flight league after joining another DSTV Premiership side Moroka Swallows.

Swallows coach Dylan Kerr confirmed the arrival of the 32-year-old forward who previously turned out for Maritzburg and SuperSport United in the same league.

“We’ve signed [Evans] Rusike who’s a handful, we’ve got the Ghanian who was at Black Leopards on loan last season [Daniel Gozar] and he looks a handful as well,” Kerr told iDiskiTimes on Thursday.

“We’re done signing and I’m very happy where we are at the moment, obviously, time will tell who will be the starting eleven.”

He added: “Last season we did well and it showed by six of my players being signed.

“We had the second most chances created in the league behind Sundowns but we weren’t finishing our chances so I won’t change much [in terms of tactics].

“I don’t want to be in the playoffs ever again and hopefully, we can move forward with the new Swallows team and surprise a few people.”

Rusike joined The Dube Birds as Swallows are nicknamed as a free agent.

This comes after Babina Noko (Sekhukhune United) announced they have parted ways with him resulting in the Chitungwiza born forward becoming unattached to any team.

He joins Swallows after he was spotted at their training arena last week trying his lucky with the Johannesburg based side.

Therefore, his impressive performance convinced the club’s technical team led by the coach Kerr to bring the seasoned player on board.

