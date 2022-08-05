Prince Dube on target for Azam FC in preseason friendly in Egypt

Warriors striker Prince “Mgadafi” Dube scored for his side Azam FC in the team’s pre-season practice match against Grand SC of Egypt on Wednesday evening.

Dube was the only goalscorer in a match that was played in El Gouna, Egypt.

Azam narrowly overcame Grand SC who play in the Egyptian second tier division 1-0.

The former Highlanders forward netted in the 19th minute to help the Dar es Salaam based side record first pre-season victory.

The Tanzanian giants are currently in Egypt undergoing a three weeks pre-season training.

They are set to return to their base next week Tuesday (11 August) ahead of the start of the Tanzanian Premier league scheduled to commence on 15 August.

Mgadafi’s goal comes as a huge boost to his confidence as he might regain his form after enduring a difficult season last campaign when he scored less than five goals.

The Zimbabwean international is still yet to replicate the form he displayed during the 2020/21 season where he found the back of the net 14 times while the winner of the league’s top goal award scored 16 goals.

Last season, the ex-SuperSport United striker missed the opening part of the season due to a sustained leg injury which placed him on the sidelines for months.

It was arguably the injury and also a change in position that contributed to Dube’s pro-longed goal drought last season.

Upon his arrival at Azam the 25-year-old played as a centre forward while this past season he was handed a new role switched to play as a winger forward.