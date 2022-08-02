Zanu PF only fulfilled 13 out of 235 electoral promises made in 2018

The ruling Zanu-PF party managed to fulfill only 13 out of the 235 electoral promises it made in the run up to the 2018 polls, an independent observer and research institute has noted.

Sivio Institute, has been tracking President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration for the past four years to monitor implementation of all promises he and his party made before being elected into power.

The organisation noted that, of 235 electoral promises, only 13 were fulfilled meaning 222 are still outstanding.

The institute noted that the majority of the 13 implemented pledges were on economic issues. These included fiscal discipline, accountability and transparency in the restoration of macro-economic stability.

Sivio Institute executive director Tendai Murisa said the tracker was meant to enhance the quality of democracy in Africa.

“One of the important tenets of democracy is the effectiveness of the State,” Murisa said.

“It is against this backdrop that we have developed africancitizenswatch.org. This is a platform seeking to enhance the quality of democracy in different countries across Africa and contributes towards improved State delivery.

“This online tracking tool provides real-time information about the policy performance of governments.

“Our aim through this tracking process is to enhance public discussions and evidence-based advocacy for improved performance by governments.

“We also hope that this tracker will prompt governments to be more open and transparent around the implementation of policy actions and make public such information regularly available to the citizens who elected them to their positions.”

But Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa dismissed the findings by Sivio Institute saying the organisation had “blinkers of ideological bias”.

“Clearly the Sivio Institute has blinkers of ideological bias,” Mutsvangwa said.

“It is a long shot that Sivio Institute could decide to overcome bias and prejudice and proceed to be objective and scientific in its survey. In the event, the Sivio Institute changes, then my ministry will facilitate their access to Honourable minister Joram Gumbo and his Ministry of Policy Co-ordination and Implementation.

“The Sivio Institute will get an opportunity to be availed of accurate information on the scintillating performance record and ardent delivery of projects by President ED (Emmerson) Mnangagwa and his Second Republic.”

The organisation tracked Hakainde Hichilema’s government since he was elected President of Zambia last year.

The tracker noted that the United Party for National Development (UPND) had so far implemented four of the 248 promises made in 2021.